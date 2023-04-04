WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 11,983 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN stock opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
