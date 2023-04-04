Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,056 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $354.01 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $450.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
