Xponance Inc. Acquires 10,757 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.