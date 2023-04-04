Xponance Inc. Acquires 12,075 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,926 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.
eBay Trading Down 0.2 %
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
eBay Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
