Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,358 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $211.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

