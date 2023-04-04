Xponance Inc. Acquires 25,244 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 277,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

