Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,591 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,363. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

NYSE:LW opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

