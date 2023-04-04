Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,464 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 363,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,620 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $36,594,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $120.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.