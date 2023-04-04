Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,494 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $118.74 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

