Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,509 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.