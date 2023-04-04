Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,588 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Insider Activity

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

