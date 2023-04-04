Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,019 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LVS opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.