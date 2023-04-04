Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,712 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

