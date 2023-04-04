Xponance Inc. Acquires 768 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,437,000 after buying an additional 100,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,223,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

CSL opened at $225.81 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $206.75 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.79 and a 200-day moving average of $252.48.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

