Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.