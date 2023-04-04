Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celanese Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE CE opened at $109.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

