Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,543 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

