Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Insulet Trading Down 0.0 %

PODD opened at $318.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,314.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.11. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $326.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

