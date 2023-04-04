Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average of $110.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.