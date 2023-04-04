Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

MLM stock opened at $356.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $387.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

