Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

