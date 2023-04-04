Xponance Inc. Buys 1,202 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,738,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.