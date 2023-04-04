Xponance Inc. Buys 15,337 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after purchasing an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after acquiring an additional 153,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.