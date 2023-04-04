Xponance Inc. Buys 7,758 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Edison International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2,742.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 514,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Edison International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

