Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 389,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

