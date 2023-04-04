Xponance Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

MTCH stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

