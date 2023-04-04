Xponance Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IR opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.