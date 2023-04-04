Xponance Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 27.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro Price Performance

In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $579,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $579,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,168 shares of company stock worth $10,302,368. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

