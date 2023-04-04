Xponance Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in PTC by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,135,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,674,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,479 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,093 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

