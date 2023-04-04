Xponance Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

