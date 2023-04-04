Xponance Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 9.9 %

MRO stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

