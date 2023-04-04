Xponance Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 319,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,532,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 191,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,917,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,919,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,718 shares of company stock worth $9,851,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $181.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

