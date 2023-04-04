Xponance Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,464 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632,761 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

