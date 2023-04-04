Xponance Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 57.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock worth $7,947,106. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

