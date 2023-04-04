Xponance Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $100,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 417,218 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

JBHT stock opened at $173.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

