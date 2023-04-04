Xponance Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Republic Services stock opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Read More

