Xponance Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robert Half International Price Performance

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $118.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

