Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $199.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.31. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

