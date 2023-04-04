Xponance Inc. Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 122.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after purchasing an additional 872,505 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 297.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 654,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.66, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

