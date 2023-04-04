Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

