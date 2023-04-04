Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,422,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

