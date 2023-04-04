Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 350.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

