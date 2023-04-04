Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $57,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. The firm has a market cap of $352.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

