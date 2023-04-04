Xponance Inc. Purchases 14,701 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WY opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

