Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,234 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

