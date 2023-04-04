Xponance Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVR opened at $5,576.70 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,613.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,250.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,723.14.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.