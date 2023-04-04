Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,693 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $253.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.