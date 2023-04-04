Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

