Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

