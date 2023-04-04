Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.